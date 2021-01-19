Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Okta worth $60,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,710 shares of company stock valued at $72,108,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. 31,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

