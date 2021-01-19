Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

