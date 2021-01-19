Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 3,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,581. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,092,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

