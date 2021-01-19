Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 2.29% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 140,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares during the period.

NUBD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $28.62.

