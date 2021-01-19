NOW Token (NOW) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. NOW Token has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $9,039.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One NOW Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00118034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00247529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.05 or 0.98627182 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

