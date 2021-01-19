Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $23.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,429.48. 222,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,363.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,263.43. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 168.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

