Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 1,772,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

