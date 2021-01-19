Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

