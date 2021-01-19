Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $956,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.