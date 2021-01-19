Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,340. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

