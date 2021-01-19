Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,949,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

