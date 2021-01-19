Northland Securities Trims Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price to $70.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.42.

MIME traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.38. 26,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,990. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.88, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

