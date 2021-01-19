Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Shares Down 0.8%

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). 8,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 17,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

