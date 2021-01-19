Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
