Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

