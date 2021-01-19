Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

