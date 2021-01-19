NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

