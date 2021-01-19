NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian increased their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.01. 184,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.