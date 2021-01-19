NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEP stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

