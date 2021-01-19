NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post sales of $50.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.07 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $205.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $219.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

