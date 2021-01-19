NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to $5.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 46,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,220. The firm has a market cap of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

