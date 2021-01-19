Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

