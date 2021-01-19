Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $210.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. 13,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,317 shares of company stock worth $548,063. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after buying an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

