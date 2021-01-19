Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Netlist and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Netlist’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 5.16 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -8.59 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netlist.

Summary

Netlist beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

