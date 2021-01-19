Netko (NETKO) Achieves Market Cap of $77,359.97

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Netko has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Netko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Netko has a total market capitalization of $77,359.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko Coin Profile

Netko (CRYPTO:NETKO) is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 11,761,815 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

