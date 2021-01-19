Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

