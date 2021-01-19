Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

