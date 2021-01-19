NeoGames S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NeoGames in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
