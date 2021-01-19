Needham & Company LLC Boosts PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target to $10.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

