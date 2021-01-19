NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.84 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $443.86 million and $32.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

