National Bank Financial Trims Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Target Price to C$17.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of PVG traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.97. 291,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,132. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.19. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

