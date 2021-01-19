MX Token (MX) Market Cap Tops $25.23 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, MX Token has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $8.89 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00057567 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00515267 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005547 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042431 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.07 or 0.03890942 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016336 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012947 BTC.
MX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “
Buying and Selling MX Token
