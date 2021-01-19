Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 209,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

