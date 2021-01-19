MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

