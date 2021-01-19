MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of MOR stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €93.02 ($109.44). 117,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €93.61 and a 200 day moving average of €101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

