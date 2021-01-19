Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 411.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

