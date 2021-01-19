Morgan Stanley Sells 946 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

