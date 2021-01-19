Morgan Stanley Sells 2,796 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ACM Research worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $979,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

