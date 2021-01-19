Morgan Stanley Sells 1,377 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of CEL-SCI worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 14.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $567.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.