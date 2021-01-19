Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 441,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.