Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 172,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 85.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

