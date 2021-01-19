Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.
Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 172,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 85.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.