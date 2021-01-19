Morgan Stanley Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $19.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

