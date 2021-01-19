Morgan Stanley Has $768,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

