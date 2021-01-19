Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $155.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

