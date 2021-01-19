Morgan Stanley Boosts Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target to $13.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,620. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.