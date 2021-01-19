Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $16.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00431865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,384,556,189 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

