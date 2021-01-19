Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

