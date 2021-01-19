Monica L. Greenberg Sells 3,750 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 599,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

