Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.