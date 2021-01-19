Moncler’s (MONRF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Moncler has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

