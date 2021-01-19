Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

