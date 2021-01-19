Moffett Nathanson Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $67.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,794.96. 87,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,764.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 98.0% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.